Tech, Health Care Led Nearly $3T In M&A From 2021's 1st Half

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Mergers and acquisition activity surged during the first six months of the year compared with 2020, as companies took advantage of low interest rates and increased confidence in the economy, with the technology and health care sectors leading the pack in terms of deal volume. Nearly 16,150 mergers and acquisitions deals totaling almost $3 trillion were signed around the world in the first half of 2021, according to data from Dealogic, including $833 billion in technology transactions being recorded and another $327 billion from the health care industry. That made 2021 the most active year on record so far for mergers...

