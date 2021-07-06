Full 9th Circ. Asked To Review Wash. Airline Sick Leave Ruling

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit should review a panel's holding that Washington state can apply a paid sick leave law to airline employees because federal law doesn't preempt it, an airline lobbying group argued, saying the panel used the wrong test for determining preemption. Lobbying group Airlines for America argued Friday that a Ninth Circuit panel too narrowly considered whether federal laws preempted Washington's Paid Sick Leave Law. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Airlines for America asked in a petition Friday for a rehearing en banc to undo a May memorandum disposition against the group's challenge to Washington's Paid Sick Leave Law. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS