Chancery Clears Way For Madison Square Garden Merger Vote

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor refused late Friday to issue a preliminary injunction blocking a July 8 stockholder vote on a $900 million merger of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and MSG Networks Inc., finding that both sides complied with takeover protections for deals involving companies with "interested" holders of 15% or greater stakes. The brief letter decision by Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick of Chancery Court followed by a day arguments against letting the vote move ahead by class attorneys for stockholders on both sides of the deal. Both groups argued that control of both companies by family members and interests of billionaire James...

