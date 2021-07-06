VW Fights Pre-Scandal Car Owners' 9th Circ. Bid For Damages

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen told the Ninth Circuit that drivers who sold their cars before its emissions-cheating scandal became public aren't owed any damages on their claims they overpaid for vehicles that weren't as environmentally friendly as promised, saying the drivers' purported out-of-pocket losses aren't even quantifiable. Volkswagen AG urged the Ninth Circuit to dispose of an appeal from vehicle owners and lessees who got rid of their vehicles before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board issued the September 2015 notices of violation, or NOVs, blasting Volkswagen for rigging thousands of "clean diesel" vehicles with special software, or defeat...

