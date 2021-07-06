Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sac Kings Defend Against Virus Coverage Dismissal Bid

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The owners of the Sacramento Kings are pushing back against Factory Mutual's attempt to dismiss their pandemic coverage suit, saying they paid for a top-of-the-line policy that expressly provided coverage for losses from communicable diseases.

The Kings said Friday that under their "TE Select" policy with Factory Mutual, the presence of a communicable disease like COVID-19 was the type of physical loss or damage required for coverage. The basketball organization is seeking coverage under their $850 million policy for losses it sustained when government shutdown orders limited the use of their Golden 1 Center arena and other nearby retail properties....

