Sac Kings Defend Against Virus Coverage Dismissal Bid

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The owners of the Sacramento Kings are pushing back against Factory Mutual's attempt to dismiss their pandemic coverage suit, saying they paid for a top-of-the-line policy that expressly provided coverage for losses from communicable diseases. The Kings said Friday that under their "TE Select" policy with Factory Mutual, the presence of a communicable disease like COVID-19 was the type of physical loss or damage required for coverage. The basketball organization is seeking coverage under their $850 million policy for losses it sustained when government shutdown orders limited the use of their Golden 1 Center arena and other nearby retail properties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS