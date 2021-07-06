Keystone XL Builder Plans $15B Trade Claim Against US

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- TC Energy Corp. will seek at least $15 billion in damages through an investor-state claim against the U.S. over President Joe Biden's revocation of a cross-border permit for the company's now-canceled Keystone XL pipeline. TC Energy said Friday that it's filed a notice of intent with the U.S. Department of State to file a legacy claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement's investor-state arbitration provision over Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL permit on his first day in office. The company pulled the plug on the project last month, ending a fight that lasted more than a decade over a...

