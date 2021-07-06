Feds Renew Push For Single 'Varsity Blues' Parents Trial

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Fresh off securing their latest plea deal in the "Varsity Blues" case, federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge in Boston to jettison plans to hold two trials for parents charged in the college testing and admissions scam and try them all together in September. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton drew a line in the sand last month by saying the court could pull off a single, six-defendant trial at most. At the time, the eight defendants still fighting "Varsity Blues" charges were set to be split between two trials, with five in September and three in January. Following news...

