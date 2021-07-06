Software Vendor Hack Leads To Ransomware Spree

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Up to 1,500 businesses around the globe are recovering from ransomware attacks after a cyberattack on software vendor Kaseya, the company said Tuesday, in the latest case of hackers exploiting security flaws in the software supply chain. In a video statement posted to its website, the Miami-based software company said attackers targeted its virtual systems/server administrator, or VSA, product, which is used by companies that provide remote IT services to between 800,000 and 1 million businesses around the globe. Between 800 and 1,500 companies are believed to have been "directly impacted" by an attack discovered Friday, right before the start of the U.S. holiday weekend, Kaseya...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS