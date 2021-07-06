AIG Must Defend Ex-Military Contractors In Acquisition Row

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that an AIG unit must defend the owners of a military contracting firm against claims by GardaWorld Corp, saying the former directors acted as executives instead of shareholders of the company. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods said on Saturday that National Union Fire Insurance Co. must provide defense to three former directors of Aegis who sold the company to Garda in 2015, and that a policy exclusion does not bar coverage. National Union has maintained that the three executives at least acted in a dual capacity as both directors and shareholders while the...

