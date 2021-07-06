Exec Can't Dodge Israeli Law Firm's Award Over Unpaid Fees

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge was right to enforce an Israeli law firm's default win against a business executive who allegedly failed to pay legal fees, the Bay State's top court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Judicial Court's unanimous decision, penned by Associate Justice David A. Lowy, found that Bandel Group executive Amy Diamond wasn't denied due process when an Israeli court allowed Cassouto-Noff & Co. to serve her the firm's lawsuit at her Massachusetts residence. Diamond gave an oral guarantee to the firm to be personally responsible for the legal costs, but she didn't respond to bills and repeated email messages from Cassouto-Noff...

