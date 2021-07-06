DOD Cancels $10B JEDI Cloud Contract

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday it will cancel its contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, amid ongoing protests over the deal from Oracle and Amazon. The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday it will cancel its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The DOD announced it would cancel the single-award Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure procurement, previously awarded to Microsoft Corp., and resolicit the contract as a multiple award, multiple cloud deal, the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, or JWCC. "Due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets...

