Jimmy John's Cites NCAA Ruling Against No-Poach Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Jimmy John's Franchise LLC urged an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling against the NCAA in assessing a class certification request in a lawsuit accusing the sandwich chain of imposing anti-competitive, no-poach policies on its franchises. Jimmy John's told Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in a notice of supplemental authority that the justices unanimous June 21 decision in NCAA v. Alston, which struck down the collegiate sports organization's rules restricting education-related pay and benefits, "clarifies that the rule of reason test in antitrust law applies when assessing labor-market restrictions within 'complex business...

