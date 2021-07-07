Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jimmy John's Cites NCAA Ruling Against No-Poach Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Jimmy John's Franchise LLC urged an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling against the NCAA in assessing a class certification request in a lawsuit accusing the sandwich chain of imposing anti-competitive, no-poach policies on its franchises.

Jimmy John's told Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in a notice of supplemental authority that the justices unanimous June 21 decision in NCAA v. Alston, which struck down the collegiate sports organization's rules restricting education-related pay and benefits, "clarifies that the rule of reason test in antitrust law applies when assessing labor-market restrictions within 'complex business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!