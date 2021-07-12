Avoiding Antitrust Issues In Search Term Ad Agreements

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Search term advertising can be a vital marketing tool for brands, and companies spend billions of dollars a year bidding on search engine keywords. However, executives should be cautious about entering into keyword search agreements with other market participants, as it could expose their companies to antitrust enforcement risk by government agencies as well as individual plaintiffs. As evidenced by the recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in an antitrust suit brought by the Federal Trade Commission against 1-800 Contacts Inc., U.S. antitrust law regarding keyword bidding agreements is an evolving area of jurisprudence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS