Weinstein Accuser Can Recover Costs Of Ch. 11 Mediation

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An accuser of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein received approval Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to be reimbursed for expenses incurred in the Chapter 11 case of The Weinstein Co. after reaching a deal with the former debtor's liquidation trustee. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said former actress, screenwriter and producer Louisette Geiss was entitled to the $118,000 in expenses she incurred while pursuing a settlement with the company for all victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Weinstein. "It was clear that Ms. Geiss was not just acting on her behalf by paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS