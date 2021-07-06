Aqua Metals Strikes $7M Investor Deal Over Recycling Tech

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A proposed class estimated to include thousands of Aqua Metals investors asked a California federal judge Friday to preliminarily approve a $7 million settlement which would resolve claims that the company artificially inflated its stock value by concealing problems over its lead recycling technology. Under the terms of the tentative deal, $6.5 million would be doled out to the proposed class along with $500,000 in Aqua Metals common stock or cash. If Aqua Metals chooses the common stock option, the lead plaintiff will sell the stock and distribute the proceeds among the class, according to the motion for preliminary approval....

