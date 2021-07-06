Streaming Exec Can't Escape Injunction, Networks Say

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The operator of a broadcast streaming service should not be able to emerge unscathed from or circumvent an upcoming jury trial accusing his company of violating copyright law, major networks told a New York federal district court on Tuesday. David Goodfriend, who operates local broadcast streaming app Locast, is already personally immune from incurring damages in the case, but he isn't shielded from an injunction barring him from operating a streaming service in the future, wrote ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Although Goodfriend asked the court to deal him a quick win on the grounds that he's protected as a nonprofit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS