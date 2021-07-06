Judge Asks For Pro Bono Service For Condo Collapse Victims

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Florida state judge handling litigation over last month's Florida condo collapse asked attorneys vying to represent a potential class of victims to consider Tuesday whether they would be able and willing to provide their services for free. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Hanzman said he had thought long and hard about making this request and that what he had in mind would be for class counsel's legal costs to be advanced by the court-appointed receiver for the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association. He left open the possibility that the court might still award attorney fees, fully at his discretion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS