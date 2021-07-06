Ex-UAW Honcho Sentenced To A Year For Corruption Scheme

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A former United Auto Workers executive was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution in Michigan federal court for conspiring with other senior UAW officials to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars in member dues to fund lavish purchases. Vance Pearson, who is also a former UAW regional director, was additionally ordered by Judge Paul Borman to forfeit $122,000 and undergo three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Last year, he admitted taking part in a conspiracy with at least six other union officials to embezzle union money for personal expenditures and...

