Tom Girardi Victims OK'd To Go After Erika Girardi For Funds

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge gave the green light Tuesday to former clients of celebrity lawyer Thomas Girardi to proceed with a collection lawsuit against his estranged wife, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi.

In a short order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell lifted a stay so the ex-clients and the bankruptcy trustee liquidating Tom Girardi's personal property can continue recouping the $11 million judgment against the embattled attorney that they received in 2020 litigation. Trustee Jason Rund of Sheridan & Rund PC and secured creditors Joseph Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathleen Ruigomez entered into a stipulation last month...

