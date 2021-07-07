Didi Investors Sue Over $4.4B IPO After China Crackdown

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi was hit with a pair of investor suits on Tuesday after a crackdown by its home nation's government over alleged data security violations led its stock to slip below its recent IPO price. The suits filed in federal courts in California and New York take aim at the registration statement for Didi Global Inc.'s smash $4.4 billion U.S. IPO last week, arguing that the company failed to disclose that Chinese regulators had previously asked it to hold off on an initial public offering and conduct a self-examination of its network security. The company moved forward with...

