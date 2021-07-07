Latham, White & Case Lead SPAC Deal For $2.8B Planet Labs

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Private Earth satellite imaging company Planet Labs will go public at an equity value of roughly $2.8 billion by merging with the fourth blank-check company from dMY Technology Group, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction put together by Latham & Watkins and White & Case. The agreement combines Latham & Watkins-led Planet Labs Inc. with White & Case-advised dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, and the resulting entity is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PL," according to a statement. Founded in December 2010, San Francisco-headquartered Planet Labs provides 25 terabytes of data and...

