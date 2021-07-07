Nuveen Real Estate Loans $296M For Chicago Office Tower

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Nuveen Real Estate has loaned $296 million to a venture of Hines, private equity shop American Realty Advisors and Diversified Real Estate Capital for a Chicago trophy office tower, borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle announced on Wednesday. The loan is for 312 N. Clark, which has 936,240 square feet of space and is located in the River North neighborhood of the city. The loan is for five years at a floating rate of interest, terms of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose in its announcement on Wednesday. The property is located just north of the Chicago River and close...

