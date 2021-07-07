Calif. Judge Says Berkeley's Natural Gas Ban Not Preempted

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Berkeley, California, has beat back a challenge to its ban on natural gas infrastructure in newly constructed buildings, with a federal judge ruling the city's ordinance isn't preempted by federal law. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday rejected arguments made by the California Restaurant Association that Berkeley's 2019 ordinance banning new natural gas hookups in the city was preempted by the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act. Judge Rogers said the statutory language surrounding the EPCA indicates a broad purview, but it ultimately is aimed at regulating energy efficiencies in appliances, not regulating local natural gas infrastructure like pipes....

