Air Force Ruled Liable For Ex-Airman's Mass Shooting

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force is mostly responsible for a deadly 2017 mass shooting by a former airman in Sutherland Springs, Texas, after it failed to report the shooter's court-martial conviction to the FBI, a federal judge ruled in an order published Wednesday. The Air Force acted negligently in failing to report Devin Patrick Kelley's conviction for domestic abuse to an FBI background check system — allowing Kelley to purchase firearms he should have been disqualified from owning — proximately causing the injuries to the victims of his shooting, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said in his post-trial findings and conclusions....

