Chancery Rejects Class Deposition Bid Ahead Of Musk Trial

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. stockholder attorneys lost an eleventh-hour bid Wednesday to compel the handover of recent director depositions taken for a case challenging CEO Elon Musk's compensation, sought for use in a Delaware Chancery Court trial next week targeting Musk's clout in an earlier, $2.6 billion merger approval. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights, ruling at the end of a pre-trial teleconference, said the June 4 deposition request came too late and was potentially prejudicial to Musk, slated to be the first witness in a 10-day trial beginning Monday in Wilmington on Tesla's purchase of SolarCity in July 2016. In addition, the vice...

