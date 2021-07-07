Theranos Judge Mulls WilmerHale's Role In Losing Key Data

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing the upcoming criminal trial of ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Wednesday questioned her claim that prosecutors improperly failed to preserve a company database purportedly crucial to her defense. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila observed that Theranos' then-counsel at WilmerHale never gave prosecutors a key needed to unscramble the encrypted database. Judge Davila's comments came during an hourslong hearing via Zoom on Holmes' motion to suppress multiple categories of evidence, including Theranos customer complaints, test results and a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on the now-defunct startup's blood-testing technology. Holmes' trial is slated to kick off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS