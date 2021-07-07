Apple Takes Aim At $308.5M EDTX Verdict

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Apple asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to wipe out a $308.5 million jury verdict that a patent-holding company won in March, telling the judge that a Federal Circuit ruling last month against a different prolific inventor adds fuel to the tech giant's argument that the company purposely kept its inventions secret for decades and forfeited its patents. In a brief filed Tuesday, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant detailed its argument that Personalized Media Communications LLC had long ago lost its right to patent technology that covers decrypting digital media content, which it had finally registered in 2012. After a five-day...

