Boston Marriott Won't Get Early Win In Virus Coverage Row

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to determine the exact time period during which a Boston Marriott incurred covered business interruption losses tied to a COVID-19 superspreader event, holding that a more developed record is needed to show how long the hotel was closed. In his short order, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney denied a Boston hotel investor group's May motion for partial judgment on the pleadings, ruling that such a determination may involve facts outside the pleadings. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. had asked the judge to rule that the insurance policy it purchased from Endurance American Specialty Insurance...

