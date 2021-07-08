NYC Food Hall Hit With Delivery Workers' OT Collective Action

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A New York City food hall failed to pay minimum wage, overtime and spread-of-hours compensation to delivery employees by making them work beyond their scheduled shifts without pay and do nontipped tasks at a tipped rate, a proposed collective in federal court said. In a complaint filed Wednesday, eight former delivery employees accused Black Rose Hospitality LLC, doing business as the Greenwich Social, and four owners or managers of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law by not paying for all hours worked and withholding workers' tips. "As part of its regular business practice, defendants intentionally, willfully...

