NFL Injury Fund Manager Probing If DQ'd Atty Still On Case

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The NFL concussion settlement administrator is investigating whether a Florida attorney who was disqualified from the litigation after being accused of defrauding players has continued to participate in the case through another firm, court filings show. The NFL concussion settlement is meant to pay former players suffering from a range of degenerative brain conditions associated with head injuries in football. A total of 3,227 claim packages have been submitted for payouts, with more than $865 million already paid out as of the most recent settlement report on July 6. (choness/iStock) Attorney Philip Timothy Howard, who often goes by Tim Howard, and...

