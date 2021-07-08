Chicago Alderman, Aide Plead Not Guilty To Bribery Charges

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A longtime Chicago City Council member and her chief of staff pled not guilty Thursday to charges that they accepted construction improvements and furniture for their homes from contractors seeking city assistance for a development project in her ward. Alderman Carrie Austin, 72, and Chief of Staff Chester Wilson, 55, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge John Kness one week after federal prosecutors hit them with four counts each over the bribery scheme they allegedly carried out from April 2016 to at least February 2019. Both Austin and Wilson face one count of conspiracy to use interstate facilities to promote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS