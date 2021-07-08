Uber Gets Fed. Circ. To Flip Albright Again After Samsung Win

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday ordered U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer patent litigation against Uber to California based on a recent ruling calling the same patent owner's attempt to justify jurisdiction in Texas "venue manipulation." The appellate court had faulted Judge Albright on June 30 for refusing to transfer Ikorongo Technology's patent litigation against LG and Samsung to California, and on Thursday it made the same decision in Ikorongo's suit against Uber. The Federal Circuit had found that Ikorongo Technology's patent assignment to a subsidiary, Ikorongo Texas, which required the patents to be asserted only in certain Texas districts, isn't...

