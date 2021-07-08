Climate Youth Say GOP AGs Can't Butt Into Energy Policy Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Youth climate activists suing the federal government over climate change impacts claim Republican-led states are trying to have their cake and eat it too by requesting a role during settlement talks without giving up immunity and becoming full-on participants. In two motions, the climate activists and a group of Democratic-led states supporting their position urged an Oregon federal judge on Wednesday to reject the effort by 17 Republican attorneys general to intervene in settlement talks between the activists and the federal government over federal energy policy. The activists and Democratic states said the effort was too little, too late and that...

