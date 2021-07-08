Evanston May Be On Hook For Property Managers' Defense

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. should defend a group of property managers in an underlying $12.5 million lawsuit involving allegedly defective glass panels on the balconies of a Manhattan condo and shouldn't be able to end its involvement in the case early, according to a New York federal magistrate's recommendation Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott said in a report and recommendation that Evanston has a duty to defend the group including FS Project Management LLC and Firstservice Residential New York Inc. in the underlying case and urged against the insurer's opposing quick win bid. However, Magistrate Judge Cott recommended denying a...

