Opioid 'Gremlins' Torment Patients, New York Jury Hears

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Well-meaning doctors influenced by pharmaceutical industry marketing have frequently prescribed opioids that unleashed "gremlins" in the brain chemistry of patients, leaving them hooked on narcotics and in even worse pain, a New York jury heard Thursday. Dr. Anna Lembke, an addiction specialist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, delivered the vivid account on the second day of expert testimony in a trial that kicked off last week, pitting New York state and two Long Island counties against seven corporate families of drug manufacturers and distributors. Much of Lembke's testimony used a metaphorical scale to explain how opiates can upset the...

