3rd Circuit Questions How To Identify Gas Pipe Owner Class

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday questioned how installation records were the answer to identifying the owners of purportedly dangerous residential gas piping systems, given uncertainty about availability of the records. During oral argument, a three-judge panel probed the position by Pennsylvania condominium owners that they'd satisfied the ascertainability prong of certifying their class claims, contrary to what Western Pennsylvania's district court held. The condo owners alleged in their suit that a corrugated stainless steel tubing product made by Pro-Flex LLC and Tru-Flex LLC was susceptible to fires and explosions. An attorney for Adams Pointe I LP and related condominium entities said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS