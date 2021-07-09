Does Elon Musk Control Tesla? Chancery To Seek The Answer

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court is slated to kick off its highest-profile trial in a generation Monday with a battle over claims that Tesla co-founder Elon Musk drove the electric-car maker to waste more than $2 billion, with the case likely to test corporate law over what constitutes control of a corporation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to take the stand Monday in Delaware's Chancery Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The planned 10-day trial, which has been compared to the size and scope of the 2005 battle over the firing of Walt Disney's CEO, has shaped up as a multidimensional test of whether Musk controlled...

