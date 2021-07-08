Texas Atty Will Pay SEC $255K In Escrow Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of playing a key role in a $6 million securities fraud scheme will pay more than $255,000 in connection with the regulator's allegations, a federal judge in Manhattan said Thursday. In an order and opinion, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos found that Christopher K. Brenner must disgorge a little over $105,000 and pay a $150,000 civil penalty. Brenner must also pay prejudgment interest on the disgorgement sum, Judge Ramos said. The judge asked the SEC to submit additional documentation concerning the interest Brenner should have to pay. The order comes...

