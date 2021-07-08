Judge 'Struggling' With Fight Over Gina Haspel's CIA Docs

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Thursday he's "struggling" to decide whether the CIA must cough up more documents in a lawsuit accusing the agency of conducting a propaganda campaign in 2018 to promote Gina Haspel, former President Donald Trump's pick to lead the agency, and whitewashing her alleged involvement in torture and abuse during the Bush administration. At the end of an hourlong hearing in the CIA's summary judgment motion to end the American Civil Liberties Union's Freedom of Information Act complaint, U.S. Judge Carl J. Nichols said he'll decide soon whether to order the agency to hand over undisclosed records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS