Cardi B Defeats Counterclaims In Slander Suit Set For Trial

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Rapper Cardi B has defeated counterclaims from a YouTube gossip blogger she is suing for slander, but must take her case to trial because a Georgia federal judge said the evidence could sway a jury either way. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II granted on Thursday part of a summary judgment bid by Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, in respect of two counterclaims brought by Georgia blogger Latasha Kebe. Judge Ray said Kebe and her blogging company Kebe Studios LLC had a weak case of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Cardi B, dismissing those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS