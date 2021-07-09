5th Circ. Clears Some Waco Cops In Bikers' False Arrest Suits

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel on Thursday partially reversed a decision denying qualified immunity to Texas law enforcement officials fighting false arrest claims by 31 motorcyclists who were detained following a 2015 gang shootout outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, that left nine bikers dead. In a split, published opinion, a 2-1 panel held that Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman and Assistant Police Chief Robert Lanning are shielded under qualified immunity from claims that they recklessly used an affidavit containing false statements to arrest dozens of bikers without probable cause following the deadly shooting. The majority said the pair weren't involved...

