Generics, Retailers Escape Zantac MDL With Preemption

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed all claims against manufacturers of the generic form of the heartburn medication Zantac and retailers in sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging the drug contains a known carcinogen, finding that all claims are preempted by federal law. In a 49-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg dismissed claims that the generic makers and retailers failed to warn consumers about the dangers of ranitidine, the generic name for Zantac, saying federal law does not allow them to change the labels from what was approved for the brand name version of the drug. While the plaintiffs in the...

