FCC Must Deal With Small-Biz Need For Speed, GAO Says

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The internet needs of small businesses across the U.S. should figure into the Federal Communications Commission's analysis as it crafts a minimum standard for future broadband speeds, the Government Accountability Office has found. The GAO said in a July 8 report that while most small businesses have access to broadband, "millions of small businesses continue to lack sufficient access to meet their needs" and that the FCC's current benchmarks of 25 megabits per second for downloading and 3 Mbps for uploading are likely too slow to meet the requirements of many small companies. Because of this gap, the FCC should solicit...

