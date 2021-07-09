China's Regulatory Crackdown Could Chill US-Bound IPOs

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- China's regulatory crackdown on the data security policies of companies listing abroad could make more initial public offering prospects think twice before raising capital in the United States, potentially shrinking a sizable chunk of the U.S. IPO pipeline, experts say. Over the past week, Chinese regulators ordered ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. to take down its Didi Travel app in China, citing violations in the collection of users' personal data. The move came shortly after Didi completed a blockbuster $4.4 billion IPO in the United States. The Cyberspace Administration of China also ordered subsidiaries of U.S.-listed companies Kanzhun Ltd. and Full...

