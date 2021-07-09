Creditors Can't Claim Tribal Gambling Revenue In Ch. 7

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians doesn't have to turn over monthly payments she receives from the tribe's gambling revenues as part of her Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a Minnesota bankruptcy judge has ruled. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Ridgway rebuffed the request for turnover from the trustee in Brenda Jo Musel's bankruptcy Wednesday, saying both tribal and federal law state that the per capita payments are not property of the estate and therefore not accessible to creditors. The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act clearly lays out what net gambling revenue may be used for — improving the welfare of...

