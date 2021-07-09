GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 36 states and Washington, D.C., hit Google LLC with an antitrust suit in California federal court that has increased the number of U.S. enforcer lawsuits against the search giant to four, and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission committee pushed for further environmental, social and governance disclosures. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. 37 AGs Hit Google With Antitrust Suit Amid Pileup Of Cases The attorneys general of Washington, D.C., and 36 states have brought the number of U.S. enforcer lawsuits against Google to four, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS