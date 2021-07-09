Milbank Helps With $125M Mortgage For Manhattan Hotel Buy

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- C-III Capital Partners has received a $125 million mortgage for its recent purchase of a 725-room hotel in Manhattan in a deal guided by Milbank, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The mortgage from HPS Investments Partners LLC to an entity affiliated with Texas-based C-III Capital is for the Lexington Hotel at 511 Lexington Ave. Records filed in New York on Friday show that Yaakov Sheinfeld, a partner at Milbank LLP in New York, worked on the mortgage deal, although it was not immediately clear what role he played. Sheinfeld could not be immediately reached for comment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS