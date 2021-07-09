GOP Sen. Probes NTIA Broadband Map Info Process

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., is asking the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration to rethink the data it used to create its latest digital map. Wicker, the Senate Commerce Committee's ranking Republican, said in a Thursday letter addressed to acting NTIA Assistant Secretary Evelyn Remaley that the digital map released by the NTIA last month relies on a compilation of several questionable data sources. Existing federal broadband maps are "woefully inaccurate," Wicker said, which is why Congress has granted the NTIA funds to update its maps in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. Wicker said the data used for the...

