Judge Suggests Feds Target Doctors, Lawyers In Injury Scam

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A federal judge hit a New York man with prison Friday for his lower-level role in what the feds call a $32 million scam to entice individuals to stage falls and file injury claims — and notably suggested complicit doctors and lawyers should face prosecution. At a closely contested sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein ordered Robert Locust, 56, to serve four years for assisting Peter Kalkanis — the architect of the medical ripoff who later cooperated with prosecutors — and for recruiting often-impoverished people to stage falls. Judge Stein directed Locust to forfeit more than $66,000, the amount of...

