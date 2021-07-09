Shaming Doctors Was Vital To Opioid Adoption, NY Jury Hears

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Opioid makers manipulated doctors to prescribe the companies' drugs in part through messages geared to "shame" those wary of the potent narcotics, a doctor testified Friday to a New York jury. Stanford University's medical director of addiction medicine, Dr. Anna Lembke, continued her direct testimony Friday in the nation's first jury trial over claims that opioid manufacturers flooded New York communities with a highly addictive product. The case is being brought by New York's Nassau and Suffolk counties and the state's attorney general. Among the documents Lembke showed the jury Friday was an opioid sales representative training document that advises, "Physical...

